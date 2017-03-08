Courtesy MGN Online
The two papers, as well as a Gannett publication in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will only be published on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Quoting sources "connected with the announcement," KALB reports that the staff at the Alexandria paper was informed of the change Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb '17
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC