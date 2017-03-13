Court clerk allegedly pays personal bill with citizen's credit card
Morgan Owens, 26, was arrested and charged with one felony count of credit card fraud on Monday by the Hattiesburg Police Department. According to court personnel, Owens is accused of using a citizen's credit card information to pay a personal bill.
