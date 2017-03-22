Authorities capture escaped inmate in Collins

Ramsey Pittman, 21, was spotted sitting in a vehicle outside of a convenience store in downtown Collins before he was captured at 7:25 a.m., according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Pittman, who initially fled while assigned with a work crew at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center in Hattiesburg, was transported to Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

