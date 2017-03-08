Attorney general hosting shred day in Hattiesburg
The Attorney General's Director of the Consumer Protection Division said that many people aren't aware that they are putting themselves at risk. "When we go to pay our bills, we send one portion to the creditors and we put the other in the trash," said Bridgette Wiggins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb '17
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC