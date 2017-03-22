Arnold Line Water Association ordered to changes rules, regulations
The Public Service Commission issued an order Tuesday requiring the Arnold Line Water Association to change portions of its rules and regulations to bring them into compliance with commission rules. The ruling comes after a public hearing in January , where representatives from Arnold Line Water Association argued the PSC does not have jurisdiction over rural water associations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar 16
|Hahaha
|227
|Help please
|Mar 16
|Moving
|1
|pretending to be a coach
|Mar 1
|Seck
|1
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb 28
|DontVote
|9
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC