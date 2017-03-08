Additional arrests have been made in a nightclub shooting. Source: RNN
Stephen Keys, 32, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Keys was wanted by Hattiesburg Police in connection to a shooting that occurred Dec. 26, 2016 at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP around 3 a.m. The following arrests are people that investigators say "were present" at the time of the shooting.
