6-year-old loses hearing aids in torn...

6-year-old loses hearing aids in tornado, hopes to hear again

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

After the Jan. 21 tornado swept through the Hub City, there are countless tales of families losing their belongings. One 6-year-old in Hattiesburg lost more than clothes and toys in that storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pretending to be a coach 12 hr Seck 1
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Tue DontVote 9
do you know this man???? urgent Feb 23 upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan '17 He is a POS 4
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC