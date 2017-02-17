William Carey students move back into dorms
William Carey students moved back into campus dorms Saturday, less than a month after the deadly EF-3 tornado hit the Pine Belt. Hundreds of students were forced to relocate after the tornado ripped through the William Carey campus Jan. 21. The university said 90 percent of the campus was damaged, and the storm completely destroyed six buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denton Pettus
|8 hr
|Nicole
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC