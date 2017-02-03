W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
If losing so many talented individuals in 2016 and now 2017 wasn't bad enough, we almost lost another champion for the arts this week - one that would have had long-stretching effects. The Mississippi Arts Commission, which was created in the late '60s by the Mississippi legislature and turns 50 next year, faced annihilation by state lawmakers on Tuesday.
#1 5 hrs ago
The under nourished children can eat the arts that are wasting tax funds instead of feeding the hungry. Shame shame on the daily paperboy joker.
#2 5 hrs ago
The taxpayers are tired of the higher taxes for nothing.....Arts in Mississippi should be as poor as the working taxpayers. Who feeds your unwanted children in the arts?
#3 4 hrs ago
With you.
#4 4 hrs ago
Serve no one that is hungry in Mississippi.
#5 3 hrs ago
Useless.
#6 3 hrs ago
Who would care what Russell is told to write? No one.
