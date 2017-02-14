VisitHattiesburg donating merchandise profit to tornado relief
The Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions are donating profits from "HBURG" branded merchandise purchased through March 12 to tornado relief. "We believe that it's really important to showcase the community spirit, while also raising funds for last month's tornado recovery and rebuilding," said Danielle Herrington, accounting supervisor for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
