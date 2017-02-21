USM holds career fair for students
University of Southern Mississippi students got a chance to meet with future employers Tuesday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center on campus. Graduate programs, finance companies and police departments were in attendance at the university's career fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denton Pettus
|2 hr
|GumbyGumba
|2
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan '17
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan '17
|hit hard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC