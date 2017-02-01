Usm Aop Chapter Launches Office Supply Collection Drive for William Carey
The University of Southern Mississippi chapter of the Association of Office Professionals has launched an office supply collection drive to provide William Carey University office professionals with supplies needed to continue supporting their faculty, staff and students following the recent tornado that damaged the WCU Hattiesburg campus. The drive will continue through Feb. 28. Items donated should not be those purchased with E&G department funds.
