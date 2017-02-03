Tupelo-based organization delivering ...

Tupelo-based organization delivering relief work in south Mississippi

On Jan. 21 and 22, Hattiesburg and Petal were impacted by three tornadoes that ripped through eight counties in southern Mississippi. Nearly 1,400 homes were left damaged and 1,000 homes lost power.

