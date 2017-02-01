This woman is wanted for questioning by HPD. Source: HPD
If anyone has information on the identity of this subject, please contact Detective G. Wood with HPD at 544-7900. Hattiesburg police need the public's help locating an auto burglary suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
