The third annual Children's Center Cl...

The third annual Children's Center Classic begins at USM Saturday morning. Photo credit WDAM.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday morning to raise money for the university's Children's Center for Communication and Development. The third annual Children's Center Classic featured a Fun Run, a 10K and 5K event and it brought in funds for the center, which provides a variety of services for dozens of kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill 46 min Reality 7
do you know this man???? urgent Feb 23 upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan 27 He is a POS 4
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Jan '17 Paperboys 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC