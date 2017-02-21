The third annual Children's Center Classic begins at USM Saturday morning. Photo credit WDAM.
Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday morning to raise money for the university's Children's Center for Communication and Development. The third annual Children's Center Classic featured a Fun Run, a 10K and 5K event and it brought in funds for the center, which provides a variety of services for dozens of kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|46 min
|Reality
|7
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan '17
|Paperboys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC