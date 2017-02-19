The sloth's death was announced after a few days of having tummy troubles. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo.
The announcement was made on their Facebook page Sunday morning after posting earlier in the weekend that the baby sloth was sick. We are deeply saddened to report that our newborn sloth passed away in the early hours of the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Sun
|Reality
|7
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan '17
|Paperboys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC