Suspect in HPD shooting deaths jailed again
A Hub City woman, who is a suspect in the shooting deaths of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate is behind bars again. Joanie Calloway, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI 2nd, Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle accident at Campbell Scenic Drive in Hattiesburg.
