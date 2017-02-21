Students attend tobacco awareness conference in Hattiesburg
More than 200 seventh and eighth graders spent the day at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to learn about making healthy lifestyle choices and create change in their communities related to the reduction of tobacco use. Program officials said they hope the kids go back with a better understanding of the dangers of tobacco use, and that it may hopefully save someone's life.
