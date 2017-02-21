Students attend tobacco awareness con...

Students attend tobacco awareness conference in Hattiesburg

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

More than 200 seventh and eighth graders spent the day at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to learn about making healthy lifestyle choices and create change in their communities related to the reduction of tobacco use. Program officials said they hope the kids go back with a better understanding of the dangers of tobacco use, and that it may hopefully save someone's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you know this man???? urgent 11 hr upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Wed upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Wed upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan 27 He is a POS 4
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Jan 25 Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Jan 24 Time 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC