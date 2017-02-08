Southern Pines Animal Shelter finds f...

Southern Pines Animal Shelter finds forever homes for Jones Co. rescue dogs

18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

About 40 animals, including more than 20 dogs, were rescued from an abandoned property in Jones County on Jan. 12. Jones County Sheriff's deputies found the dogs in deplorable conditions, so they called the Southern Cross Animal Rescue for help. Due to the large number of animals, Southern Cross called Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg for back-up.

