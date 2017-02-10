Southern Miss School of Music to Present Trumpet Festival Feb. 18

Mark Clodfelter, a Shires Performing Artist, international soloist and professor of trumpet and three-time Grammy nominee, and Chair of the Department of Studio Music and Jazz at The University of Miami's Frost School of Music Dr. John Daversa will headline this year's Trumpet Festival Saturday, Feb. 18 at The University of Southern Mississippi. This all-day event will include several free public offerings: an 11 a.m. master class with Professor Clodfelter, a 1 p.m. master class with Dr. Daversa; a 3:30 p.m. master class with Southern Miss Assistant Professor of Trumpet Dr. Timothy Tesh; and an evening concert featuring the Festival Trumpet Ensemble, Southern Miss Trumpet Ensemble and guest artists.

