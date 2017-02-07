Shannon Filby/Photo credit: Lamar Co. Jail
Shannon Filby, 38 of Hattiesburg, was arrested by Lamar County deputies after a chase that started near Hwy 589 and ended near U.S. 11 just off Interstate 59. "Deputies tried to stop him, he was very reckless and all over the road, he was even going at speeds over 90 miles after his tire blew out," Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. Filby was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding, DUI and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan '17
|Tagged
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC