Senate prospects grim for early voting bill

A bill to create an early voting period in Mississippi faces an unfriendly reception in the state Senate despite strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives. House Bill 228 would allow any registered voter to cast a ballot from 14 days prior to an election day until the Saturday immediately preceding an election.

