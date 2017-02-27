Runners take on Hattiesburg for "Pine Belt Strong" race
Runner and walkers joined together at Town Square Park Sunday afternoon for the "Pine Belt Strong 4 Mile Run/2 Mile March." The four miles represented the four victims of the EF-3 tornado that hit the Pine Belt on Jan. 21. The disaster relief event was coordinated by The Greater Pine Belt Foundation and The Pine Belt Pacers Running Club.
