'Road rage' incident at Arby's drive-thru turns violent

Waiting for food in an Arby's drive-thru turned violent Thursday night in what Hattiesburg Police said stemmed from a case of road rage. Chuck Laird said he was in the drive-thru at the Arby's on U.S. 49 with his wife around 6 p.m. Thursday when the driver behind him started to rev his engine and then hit the back of his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.