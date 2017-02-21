Report: Woman drives stolen tractor 3...

Report: Woman drives stolen tractor 30 miles down Highway 49

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A woman has been charged after she allegedly stole and drove a tractor 30 miles down Highway 49 before being apprehended in Forrest County. According to Forrest County Chief Investigator Nick Calico, around 11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a tractor driving erratically down Highway 49 south.

Hattiesburg, MS

