Police Receive Tip of Mississippi Woman Sodomizing Dog
Summary : Police received a crime stopper tip of a video showing a woman having sex with a dog online, leading to her arrest. A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with unnatural intercourse with a dog after a tip came into crime stoppers about the animal abuse.
