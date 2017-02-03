'Pine Belt Strong' telethon raises $385K for tornado victims

Thanks to the incredible generosity and spirit of the viewers and communities across the Pine Belt of Mississippi, WDAM-TV worked with the local communities and the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation to raise over $320,000 for tornado victims with a special one-day fundraiser called "Pine Belt Strong" on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. The tornado, classified as an EF-3, tore through the Pine Belt of Mississippi in the early morning hours of January 21, 2017.

