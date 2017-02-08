Pine Belt Strong 4-mile run/march to help tornado victims
On Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado battered the Pine Belt for 31 miles, killing four, injuring dozens, and damaging or destroying over 1,100 homes and many businesses, including William Carey University. In response to this horrific event, The Greater Pinebelt Foundation and The Pinebelt Pacers Running Club invite everyone to come together for "Pine Belt Strong Showing Unity in Our Community."
