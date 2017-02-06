Photo credit: USM

The University of Southern Mississippi's English Graduate Organization and Center for Writers are hosting "Bodies of Work: The Human Body in Various Forms," a conference to showcase creative and scholarly work, March 3-4 in the R.C. Cook University Union on the Hattiesburg campus. On Saturday, March 4, a reception will be held featuring Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly from 7-9 p.m. at Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg.

