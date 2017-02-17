"Philosophical Fridays" to Focus on 28 Methodist Ministers who were "Born of Conviction"
On Jan. 2, 1963, 28 white Methodist ministers published the "Born of Conviction" statement criticizing Mississippi's massive resistance to the civil rights movement. This Friday, the author of a book that documents that bold act and its influence on United Methodists in Mississippi more than 50 years later will present as part of The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Philosophy and Religion's "Philosophical Fridays" series.
