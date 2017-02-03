Authorities have in custody eight alleged members of a multi-state drug trafficking network, four from Ascension Parish, have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple drug charges. United State Attorney Walt Green announced on Feb. 1 the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment, charging 8 individuals in connection with an extensive federal, state, and local drug investigation into a trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and covering Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

