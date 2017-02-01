Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for Hattiesburg

Mississippi Home of Your Own will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, Feb. 11, for any residents in Forrest and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Point Baptist Church at 184 Hartfield Road in Hattiesburg.

