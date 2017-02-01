MDOT commissioner: Mississippi roads, bridges a in crisis modea
Mississippi's roads and bridges have reached crisis level, and Transportation Commissioner Tom King wants the Legislature's help to fix them. King said the Legislature is looking at cutting the transportation budget by about $50 million, but it needs about $400 million this year and in the coming years to be able to complete the projects in the pipeline.
