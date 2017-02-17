Louis Katz will perform at The Thirsty Hippo. Source: Hub City Comedy
Hub City Comedy presents Louis Katz at The Thirsty Hippo in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday, February 24. Louis Katz's comedy deftly combines the highbrow and the lowbrow, creating a style that is truly unique. An internationally headlining comedian, Louis' numerous television appearances include NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," HBO's "Down & Dirty w/Jim Norton," and most recently, Comedy Central's "Comedy Underground w/Dave Attell."
