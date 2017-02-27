Lamar County teacher charged with sexual battery
TV reports that Amy Gore was arrested Friday for an incident that allegedly occurred when the 41-year-old worked last year at Hattiesburg High School. Gore is charged with one count of sexual battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Sun
|Reality
|7
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan '17
|Paperboys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC