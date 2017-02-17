Jasmine Guy Guest Speaker for 2017 Armstrong-Branch Lecture
The 2017 edition of the Armstrong-Branch Distinguished Lecture Series at The University of Southern Mississippi will feature famed actress and activist Jasmine Guy Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the University's Hattiesburg campus. Admission is free.
