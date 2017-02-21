HPD investigating weekend shooting
Officers responded to the 600 block of Bowling Avenue Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denton Pettus
|5 hr
|upper city rescue...
|3
|atheist are not stupid
|5 hr
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|6 hr
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC