High-risk search warrant in Hub City lands 2 behind bars
A pair of Hub City men are behind bars and facing multiple charges after a high-risk warrant was served in Hattiesburg. Members of the 12th Net Narcotics, DEA Task Force, Forrest County Sheriff's Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department served the warrant Friday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Park Avenue.
