Hattiesburg's south wastewater lagoon. Source: WDAM
Engineers and contractors are working to improve and clean equipment and test water in Hattiesburg's south wastewater lagoon to improve efficiency and save money. "Like the motor in your car, if it's gunked up with junk, it's not going to run as well as if it's got clean motor oil in it," said Carter Carroll, Hattiesburg City Council president.
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan '17
|Tagged
|3
