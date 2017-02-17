Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes first sloth born in captivity in MS
Animal care specialists at the Hattiesburg Zoo are excited about an unexpected new resident that was born there recently. On Feb. 5, Mo, the zoo's female Hoffman's Two-Toed sloth, gave birth to a one pound, two-ounce baby.
