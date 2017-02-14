Hattiesburg will soon be getting another neighborhood park./Photo credit: WDAM

The city's public school district will provide a one-and-a-half-acre piece of land on the 800 block of Hardy Street next to the Hattiesburg Public School District's central office. The money from the park's first phase of construction will come from bond dollars secured by state representatives Percy Watson and Toby Barker as well as money coming from the HPSD Foundation.

