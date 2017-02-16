Hattiesburg, R3SM demolishing homes f...

Hattiesburg, R3SM demolishing homes for free. Source: WDAM

10 hrs ago

"What we've decided is there's a lot of homes that have been damaged beyond repair, so the easiest way to help people get back to their normal routine and help everybody in Hattiesburg is to go ahead and demolish those homes," said Jacquline McClain, community development specialist for Hattiesburg Public Works. "We figured if we had the volunteers and we have other agencies who've partnered with us who want to helps us, so why not go ahead and do the demolitions for those people, help them get a fresh start."

Hattiesburg, MS

