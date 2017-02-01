Hattiesburg, Petal volunteer centers handle 2,000 volunteers, 1,100 work orders so far
Volunteer Mississippi's volunteer response centers in Hattiesburg and Petal continue to send people into the community to help with tornado relief. Since last week, about 2,000 volunteers have been assigned to storm-affected areas to help with debris clean-up and other duties.
