Hattiesburg Farmers Market to accept food stamps
Starting in March, the market starts the Fre$h Savings program, funded by the AARP Foundation, which allows people with SNAP benefits to use their cards to buy fresh foods. More than that, it essentially doubles the amount of money they can spend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
