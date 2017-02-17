Hattiesburg considers changing alcohol ordinance. Source: WDAM
Hattiesburg is considering changing its alcohol ordinance to include an additional park as a place vendors can sell wine and beer at festivals. City council members are considering adding Chain Park to the "downtown area" approved for the sale and consumption of beer and wine for special events, like festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denton Pettus
|18 hr
|Nicole
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC