Hattiesburg church collects donations for tornado-ravaged neighborhood
Members of a Hattiesburg church spent Saturday afternoon helping another church and the surrounding community which was devastated by last month's tornado. The congregation of Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center set up in the parking lot of the damaged Wayside Holy Temple to provide music and collect donations from passing cars.
WDAM-TV Hattiesburg
