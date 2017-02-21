Hattiesburg adjusts budget after tornado
Hattiesburg is adjusting its budget, but even with some big spending, the city is set to end the year with more money. City council members approved budget adjustments Tuesday that include tornado clean up expenses that are costing the city $421,295, but it won't be paying for repairs in the long run.
