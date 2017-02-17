Habitat for Humanity accepting tornado-damaged property donations
"We always accept donations of property," said Laura Goodwin-Wright, finance, resource development and communications manager for Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity. "We just started advertising because we've been getting some calls about people who had so much damage they're not going to rebuild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denton Pettus
|Mon
|Nicole
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC