Forrest County Disaster Recovery Center Changing Hours, Closing March 3; Help Remains Available
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. MEMA and FEMA encourage Mississippi survivors who registered for disaster assistance with FEMA to stay in touch.
