FEMA sets up mitigation stations at Petal, Hattiesburg Lowe's

FEMA has set up tables at Lowe's stores in Petal and Hattiesburg, staffed by mitigation specialists who can provide tips and answer questions about reducing future home damage. "With tornadic events, safe rooms are a really, really good investment and we really highly recommend that people come by and get free information," said Ken Higginbotham, a public information officer with FEMA.

