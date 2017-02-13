FEMA sets up mitigation stations at Petal, Hattiesburg Lowe's
FEMA has set up tables at Lowe's stores in Petal and Hattiesburg, staffed by mitigation specialists who can provide tips and answer questions about reducing future home damage. "With tornadic events, safe rooms are a really, really good investment and we really highly recommend that people come by and get free information," said Ken Higginbotham, a public information officer with FEMA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan '17
|Tagged
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC